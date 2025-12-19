Justin Bieber Raps Eminem Verse on Twitch, Fans Divided Over Performance

Justin Bieber tackled Eminem's verse from "Forgot About Dre" on a Twitch livestream, as reported by Complex. Bieber streamed from his warehouse rehearsal spot while getting ready for his 2026 Coachella headlining slot, sparking heated debate online.

The Canadian artist matched the Detroit rapper's breakneck tempo, but tripped over several lines. During that same broadcast, Bieber also took on Eminem's "Superman."

"Forgot About Dre" came out on Dr. Dre's 1999 record 2001 and grew into one of hip-hop's signature tracks. The song climbed to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in early 2000, then grabbed fresh ears when Dre and Eminem brought it to the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022.

This tribute connects to recent work between both musicians. Eminem shows up as composer and lyricist on "Yukon" from Bieber's new record SWAG, which came out July 11. That credit stems from borrowed words Eminem used on his 2010 Recovery deluxe cut "Untitled."

Viewers broke into warring factions over what they saw. "Whoa! That's unexpected but exciting seeing two generations of talent collide like this is pure music magic," one fan wrote on X. Another backer said, "He's having fun just being himself. People should try it sometime."

Detractors offered contrasting opinions. "This is hilariously bad. He's having fun, though," somebody posted. A different X user declared, "Bieber dope but nah this ain't it lol."

Several viewers challenged the whole streaming idea. "What's so funny is that he's live-streaming his Coachella performance practice and getting paid for it lmao," one person pointed out.

The warehouse has turned into a fixture across Bieber's recent broadcasts. Inside sits lounge furniture, a basketball hoop, a skate ramp, and toys for his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues.