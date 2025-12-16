Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Skin Leaked for Fortnite Winterfest 2025

Fortnite leakers dug up details on a Christmas-themed Sabrina Carpenter skin coming to Winterfest 2025. ShiinaBR, FNBRintel, and HYPEX — all trusted sources — spilled info on the cosmetic.

The leaked skin puts the pop star in a sparkly Santa getup. Think fur-trimmed coat, holiday hat, glittering touches. It mirrors what she wore in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, a Netflix special that dropped last December.

Winterfest 2025 starts Dec. 18. You'll find the Christmas variant in the Item Shop when the event goes live, but nobody's talking bundle details yet.

Sabrina Carpenter joined Fortnite back in April 2025 with the Tour-Ready bundle, which packed multiple styles, emotes like "Espresso," and a hyper-realistic character model that turned heads. Fans think the new bundle might bring emotes synced to her songs, like "Please Please Please." These leakers have hit the mark before with their guesses.