ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas Skin Leaked for Fortnite Winterfest 2025

Fortnite leakers dug up details on a Christmas-themed Sabrina Carpenter skin coming to Winterfest 2025. ShiinaBR, FNBRintel, and HYPEX — all trusted sources — spilled info on the cosmetic. The…

Melissa Lianne
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

Fortnite leakers dug up details on a Christmas-themed Sabrina Carpenter skin coming to Winterfest 2025. ShiinaBR, FNBRintel, and HYPEX — all trusted sources — spilled info on the cosmetic.

The leaked skin puts the pop star in a sparkly Santa getup. Think fur-trimmed coat, holiday hat, glittering touches. It mirrors what she wore in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, a Netflix special that dropped last December.

Winterfest 2025 starts Dec. 18. You'll find the Christmas variant in the Item Shop when the event goes live, but nobody's talking bundle details yet.

Sabrina Carpenter joined Fortnite back in April 2025 with the Tour-Ready bundle, which packed multiple styles, emotes like "Espresso," and a hyper-realistic character model that turned heads. Fans think the new bundle might bring emotes synced to her songs, like "Please Please Please." These leakers have hit the mark before with their guesses.

The Christmas event shows up every year with themed skins and items. Players log in to grab new cosmetics and join seasonal activities that keep the game feeling fresh during the holidays.

ForniteSabrina Carpenter
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Keri Hilson performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: December 17Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Split image - Ed Sheeran and Tom Felton
MusicEd Sheeran Turns a NYC Karaoke Bar Into a ‘Perfect’ Moment With Tom FeltonKayla Morgan
ciara in body suit silver
MusicCiara Takes the Stage for TikTok’s First Awards NightKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect