This Day in Top 40 History: December 15

On Dec. 15, 1986, the Grateful Dead took the stage for the first time since Jerry Garcia fell into a diabetic coma earlier that year. They opened their show at the Oakland Coliseum Arena with "Touch of Grey," a track that had topped the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and reached No. 9 on the Hot 100. Apart from such memorable performances, Dec. 15 has hosted other important events in Top 40 history, including album releases and wedding ceremonies.