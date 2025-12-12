ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Comic Book Chronicles Swift and Kelce Romance From Meeting to Engagement

In a 22-page comic book that will be released by TidalWave Comics, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is outlined using a combination of humor and celebrity fascination through a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

In a 22-page comic book that will be released by TidalWave Comics, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is outlined using a combination of humor and celebrity fascination through a fictionalized comic narrative. FAME: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — A Love Story will be available in both print and digital form. It's a small graphic collection that could make an excellent last-minute Christmas gift, featuring Travis Kelce's hometown of Cleveland as part of the story's setting.

The graphic narrative follows the couple's relationship as depicted within the book, moving from a fictionalized first meeting through an engagement presented in the storyline. Publishers emphasize that the work highlights themes of fame, the convergence of music and sports, and the public curiosity that surrounds celebrity pairings. The comic includes a timeline of events in its narrative world and offers dual perspectives from Swift and Kelce.

A portion of the proceeds from each copy will be donated to a humane society, which becomes a charitable aspect of this release, and shows the publisher is committed to community giving. The charitable component is positioned as a meaningful extension of the project's celebratory tone.

FAME: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — A Love Story is scheduled for release on Dec. 13, 2025, a date selected to coincide with Swift's birthday and mark the launch with a thematic milestone. The book aims to give fans a lighthearted, romantic, and humorous portrayal of a widely discussed pop-culture pairing, presented strictly within the realm of creative storytelling.

Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
(L-R) Sophia, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Lara Raj and Megan of KATSEYE perform during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicTikTok Crowns the Biggest Music Moments of 2025Kayla Morgan
Khalid performs at The Greek Theatre on May 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicKhalid Announces 25-Date North American Tour Starting May 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Christina Aguilera performs during the Harris-Walz election eve campaign rally at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicChristina Aguilera Announces New Album and Documentary in DevelopmentJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect