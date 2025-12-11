Sabrina Carpenter Fell on Cactus During ‘Manchild’ Video Shoot Ahead of GRAMMY Nominations

Sabrina Carpenter reports tumbling onto a cactus while shooting her "Manchild" music video. She revealed what happened during her Dec. 9 visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It's so easy to laugh when people get hurt. And I did. But then I started crying," said Sabrina Carpenter, per Entertainment Weekly. A medic helped her yank cactus needles from her skin for hours afterward.

It took three days and 37 costume changes to complete the shoot. She called this project her boldest work yet.

"We endured a lot of pain to get the finished product, so please watch it," she told the audience.

Crews set up at a movie ranch in Santa Clarita, California. Shots depict the singer thumbing rides through the American West, gripping trucks while rollerblading down pavement, and plunging into pools filled with sharks. She zips around on a jet ski and commandeers a motorized reclining chair.

"I really like that because I think — I make pop music and sometimes you don't expect to see those visuals in a song like that," said Carpenter, per People. "So that one means a lot to me. I'm very excited that everyone has liked the video."

Over 108 million people have watched the video since June 6. The track, which leads her latest album, Man's Best Friend, snagged four nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards: Best Music Video, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. She's never competed in Best Music Video before.