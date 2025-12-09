Lily Allen Announces Nine-Date North American Tour for Spring 2026

Lily Allen has shared details about her West End Girl album and will also be heading out on a tour of North America in April 2026, which will include nine shows across Canada and the USA. The run begins April 3 in Chicago and continues through major markets including Toronto, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, marking her first North American trek in seven years.

Presales roll out in early December, with general on-sale beginning in mid-December. VIP packages will offer premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and autographed posters through VIPNation.

Allen revealed the news on social media, sharing a playful note about bringing West End Girl "across the pond." The album has attracted strong critical attention since its release, appearing on several year-end lists and generating singles that emphasize its themes of divorce, personal upheaval, and life under public scrutiny. The narrative follows the breakup timeline that unfolded after her London stage work, including a tense text exchange with a mysterious contact named Madeline.

Promotional curiosities have accompanied the era, including a novelty butt-plug-shaped USB drive edition of West End Girl designed strictly for data storage. Allen also stated that the project is not about revenge; she released more materials and content to expand the album's universe.

Recent coverage indicates that Allen's album combines her own personal stories with dramatic narrative themes from her past career, including the song "Smile."