This Day in Top 40 History: December 8

The events of Dec. 8 are stuck in the minds of many people. On this date in 2003, Ozzy Osbourne released "Changes," a duet with his daughter, Kelly. But before the day came to a close, he was involved in a near-fatal quad bike crash that left him with multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone.

This incident, combined with the fact that The Osbournes reality TV series was still airing at the time, may have contributed to the success of "Changes." The song made it to No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart, making it Osbourne's first chart-topper in the U.K. Here are more Top 40 moments that Dec. 8 has gracefully hosted.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some hits from these Dec. 8 releases have left a lasting impression on both fans and Top 40 artists:

1967: The Rolling Stones dropped Their Satanic Majesties Request, their sixth studio album. While this 10-track project wasn't a favorite for many, including the band, it spawned one of their modest hits, "She's a Rainbow." The track peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 8 has marked these important cultural milestones in Top 40 history:

2011: Sinead O'Connor and therapist Barry Herridge got married in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, their marriage would only last 16 days. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker later revealed that they only lived together for a week.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These industry changes and challenges from Dec. 8 show us how short and unpredictable life can be, regardless of fame, money, or career success:

1980: Mark David Chapman murdered John Lennon of the Beatles outside Lennon's New York City apartment. This was after Lennon's photo session with Annie Leibovitz for Rolling Stone. The magazine's editor, Jonathan Cott, had just interviewed him three days earlier. Chapman later revealed that he killed the "Woman" singer because he was jealous of his lifestyle.

Celine Dion shared her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. This incurable neurological disorder usually causes painful muscle spasms and rigidity, so it made performing a struggle for her. The "Think Twice" singer was forced to cancel her upcoming European tour dates.