Taylor Swift Note to Liam Payne From 2017 Sells for Over $10,000 at Auction

A handwritten message from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne fetched £7,500 ($10,010 USD) at auction through Omega Auctions. Swift penned the words in 2017 when both performers took the stage at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena.

Swift scribbled her message as Payne launched his solo career after One Direction went on hiatus. She offered kind words to the singer before their performances.

"Long time no see!' she wrote, I'm so excited for you, you're crushing it out there… I'm obsessed with Bedroom Floor. It's so cool to see you from afar, I'm always cheering you on. Good luck tonight!" the note read, according to Geo News.

Auctioneers estimated the item would bring between £4,900 and £11,000 ($6,500 - $14,700 USD) before the sale. Payne had given the message to a close associate before it reached the auction house.

Omega Auctions shared the message on X. The post went viral.

Fans reacted with tears and shock to the exchange between the two artists. One social media user commented, "And now I'm going to cry myself to sleep, thank you."

Another wrote, "I had no idea they ever interacted. Just goes to show we never really know what's happening behind the scenes."

"Well this just shattered my heart into a million pieces," a third fan wrote. The responses showed surprise among followers who hadn't known about the connection between Swift and the former One Direction member.

Swift praised Payne's single "Bedroom Floor" from his solo work. She called the track something she was obsessed with in her message to him.