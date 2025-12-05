Sydney Sweeney Wraps Euphoria Season 3, Teases Character’s Self-Discovery Arc

HBO, along with the "Euphoria" cast members, has announced that production on Season 3 is moving forward. This was confirmed when Sydney Sweeney stated that she had finished her work on "Euphoria." During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Sweeney described the experience as bittersweet, noting how meaningful it was to return to a team she has worked with since the pilot. “I wrapped at the start of November,” said Sweeney, revealing that her work with her character was done. While Fallon noted that this meant the end of the show, Sweeney said, “You never know.”

HBO has previously acknowledged delays surrounding Season 3, including schedule shifts related to industry-wide strikes and the ensemble's rising commitments. Although the network has not announced production timelines, plot details, or a premiere date, it has reiterated that Season 3 remains in development. No official confirmation has been issued regarding whether the coming season will be the series' last.

Sweeney shared that returning to her character felt deeply familiar and emphasized how much she values the longtime crew members who have shaped the show over its run. She described the environment as one that felt like coming home, reflecting the emotional weight of completing her work for the season.

HBO has publicly confirmed the series' main returning ensemble, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Colman Domingo. Additional casting details, rumors of expanded roles, or new character arcs have not been formally announced by the network.

In an interview, Sweeney mentioned collaborating with Amanda Seyfried on "The Housemaid," a project she holds in high regard. Sweeney has been a lifelong fan of Mamma Mia!; it was a film that made a strong impact on her life. She shared some of her favorite scenes from the film and how excited she is to be working with Amanda on creating/performing in other musicals due to the continued support they receive from fans.