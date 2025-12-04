Cynthia Erivo Earns First Platinum Album and Single With ‘Wicked’ Soundtrack

Cynthia Erivo snagged her first platinum-certified album and single from the RIAA, according to Billboard. The 2024 Wicked soundtrack, credited to Erivo, Ariana Grande, and the movie cast, crossed one million units sold in the United States.

The soundtrack climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last year and topped Soundtrack Albums. Voters nominated it for best compilation soundtrack for visual media at the 2026 GRAMMYs.

"Defying Gravity," sung by Erivo and Grande, received platinum certification. The duet sold over one million units in the U.S. and peaked at No. 44 on the Hot 100. It earned a GRAMMY nod for best pop duo/group performance at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Five other tracks from the soundtrack landed on the Hot 100: "What Is This Feeling?" reached No. 62, "Dancing Through Life" climbed to No. 86, while "The Wizard and I" peaked at No. 92 and "I'm Not That Girl" settled at No. 94. The movie's music collected four nominations at the 2026 GRAMMYs.

Erivo released her sophomore album, I Forgive You, in June. That album hit No. 45 on R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and earned a 2026 GRAMMY nomination for best arrangement, instrumental, or a cappella for the track "Be Okay."

In November, the Wicked: For Good soundtrack dropped, again credited to Erivo, Grande, and the cast. The sequel's music also hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped Soundtrack Albums.

Three tracks from For Good made it onto the Hot 100: "No Good Deed" peaked at No. 56, "As Long As You're Mine" reached No. 91, and the title track climbed to No. 43. The title track now stands as the highest-charting Hot 100 hit Erivo has ever had.