Give What They Need

Local organizations need our help now more than ever. How can you contribute to keeping these places stocked?

Donate Cash

While there are a lot of options for supporting local food pantries, consider first donating money. Cash donations allow organizations to purchase what they need in real time based on what they have in stock at that moment. With cash, they can buy fresh produce or protein they can’t accept from a food drive. Plus, local pantries will often pool cash donations to increase buying power.

Host a Food Drive

Food drives and donations help to keep shelves filled, while also bringing awareness to the issue of hunger. Contact your local food pantry to ask what they need specifically when it comes to shelf-stable, non-perishable foods such as pasta, rice, canned vegetables and fruit, cooking oil, and canned tomato sauce.

Make it Fun

Instead of setting out a box and hoping for the best, make your drive a creative campaign with a theme. Organize within your neighborhood, your family, or your business to maximize involvement. And if you’re asking for just one item from each person? Go with canned tuna or chunky-style soups.

For a theme, consider an easy meal and ask people to donate items for that dish. Spaghetti is always a good one, as you can request donations of boxed noodles and shelf-stable pasta sauce.

Make it Social

Expand your reach by hosting a virtual food drive to collect donations online. Feeding America has created a helpful guide for hosting a drive through their organization.

Food Items Not to Donate

Food collection organizations oftentimes will not accept junk food, as they’re mainly looking for healthy, nutritious options. Additionally, food pantries are unable to accept perishable items such as dairy, meat, and cheese, as well as items packed in glass or plastic wrap that could potentially break or leak in transit, and goods that require a can opener or other specific kitchen utensils to prepare.

Need some ideas about what to buy? Taste of Home has compiled a list of the 20 items food banks need most — and three to avoid — to help you make the most of your next shopping trip.

Donating Clothes and Household Items

The first rule of donating to thrift organizations or charities is to ask yourself if an item is something you would want or could use. If not, toss it or recycle it if possible.

Items to Avoid

You should never donate clothing that is stained or damaged, as thrift stores will only resell clothing in good used condition. Outdated technology is also something to avoid. Appliances that don’t work or have missing parts, electronics without power cords, and TVs older than five years are typically not accepted either. Remember, if the thrift cannot use or resell the item, they must dispose of it, which is inconvenient and can be expensive.

Furniture

Charities can often resell furniture to help fund their programs. By donating, you not only help the charity raise money, but you’re also contributing to making low-cost options available to someone who is furnishing a new home or first apartment. Plus, those items will have a longer life instead of winding up in landfills.

This Old House provides a list of national non-profits that will pick up furniture.

Places to Donate

Goodwill accepts clothing in good condition, as well as household items, but does not accept furniture. The Salvation Army and Volunteers of America accept furniture, clothing, collectibles, appliances, and household items. Habitat for Humanity’s Habitat ReStores are home improvement stores that accept donations of new or gently used furniture, appliances, houseware, and building materials.

In some areas, upholstered furniture or bedding must be professionally cleaned before they’re eligible for resale, so we recommend contacting the organization beforehand to find out its policies.

Donating After Natural Disasters

The best thing to donate after a natural disaster such as a tornado or hurricane is cash. Victims will likely need clothing, cleaning supplies, and clean water, and while you may be prepared to load a truck full of items, consider the relief teams that are working on site, as they’re the ones who will have to unload, sift through and organize, and distribute the supplies. Oftentimes, relief organizations have efficient ways of handling these situations, so the best thing you can do is provide monetary support for them to use as they need.

Before you host a drive for disaster relief, check with the local community’s government or an agency such as the American Red Cross or Salvation Army. Their websites will have information on what is needed and how you can help most effectively.

Donating to Animal Shelters

Just like a food pantry, your local animal shelter likely has a wish list of the most-needed items. Cat litter, bedding, towels, unopened dry and wet food, leashes, non-porous bowls, and new chew toys are oftentimes high on the list. Cleaning supplies are also highly useful for animal shelters to keep their facilities as sanitary as possible.

What Not to Donate

Open items, including food or medical supplies, will not be accepted by animal shelters, as they are unable to confirm where these items have been or if they’re expired. Additionally, bedding that cannot be washed and sanitized will not be accepted, as these organizations house both healthy and sick animals, so they must maintain cleanliness to avoid spreading illnesses. Shelters will often refuse crochet items with holes large enough for a paw or head to pass through, filled items such as quilts or stuffed animals, or fitted sheets with elastic bands.

When in doubt, call before you bring items to an animal shelter or visit their website for a list of items they need most.