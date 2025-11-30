This Day in Top 40 History: November 30

On Nov. 30, 1974, Sir Elton John went to the top of the Billboard 200 with his Greatest Hits album. It was John's first compilation album, and it spent 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1. In fact, it was the best-selling album of 1975 and was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some chart-topping tracks and albums from Nov. 30:

1979: Pink Floyd released their 11th album, The Wall. The rock opera record topped the charts for 15 weeks. It has become a staple in music history, lauded as one of the greatest rock albums ever.

1985: "Separate Lives" by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duet was featured in the movie White Nights.

2004: Kelly Clarkson released her sophomore album, Breakaway. The album featured multiple hits which have stood the test of time, including "Since U Been Gone," "Because of You," and "Breakaway."

Cultural Milestones

Music and culture often intersect to make history. Here are some standout moments from Nov. 30:

1969: Neil Diamond appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first and only time. He performed two songs, "Sweet Caroline" and "Holly Holy."

2011: Skrillex received five GRAMMY Award nominations, including the coveted Best New Artist. Skrillex was the first DJ to be nominated for that award.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are a few notable recordings and performances that took place on Nov. 30:

1977: Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas aired on TV posthumously. It was his final Christmas special and featured David Bowie, Twiggy, and others. Crosby had died earlier that year, and the special was broadcast in the U.S. and U.K.

2012: Glen Campbell played the final show on the Glen Campbell Goodbye Tour. His backing band for the tour was made up of his family members, including his sons, daughters, and wife, Kim.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nothing ever stays the same, including the music industry. These changes took place on Nov. 30:

1929: Dick Clark was born. He hosted American Bandstand for over 30 years before becoming the star of New Year's Eve with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

1955: Billy Idol was born William Michael Albert Broad. Idol remains a staple of the '80s music scene after the success of his sophomore album, Rebel Yell.

1991: Billboard changed the way it captured data for record sales. It began using SoundScan data to track sales in stores and BDS information for songs played on the radio.

Billy Idol was born William Michael Albert Broad. Idol remains a staple of the '80s music scene after the success of his sophomore album, Rebel Yell. 1991: Billboard changed the way it captured data for record sales. It began using SoundScan data to track sales in stores and BDS information for songs played on the radio.