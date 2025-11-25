ContestsEvents
5 Seconds of Summer Embraces ‘Boyband’ Label on Sixth Album After Years of Criticism

Melissa Lianne
(L-R) Ashton Irwin and Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer perform onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

5 Seconds of Summer released its sixth album, Everyone's A Star, on Nov. 14. A world tour launches in 2026. The group spent years changing what it means to be a boyband, and now they've accepted a label they once rejected. Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin make up the band.

"The fun part of being a boyband is for us to redefine what it is because when we were starting out, we would play in pubs and do all of the things that typical bands would do and the key thing that we figured out is that being a boyband isn't a bad thing," Michael Clifford said, per NME.

Calum Hood thought the term was "a little belittling" at first. The group has since been able to "reclaim the power of what that is." Luke Hemmings explained that claiming the label themselves prevents others from using it against them. "If we call ourselves a boyband, then you can't hurt us with it," Hemmings said to NME.

This shift happened after NME named the quartet Worst Band in the World three years straight in 2015. Ashton Irwin said it is "foolish to allow any emotional damage to happen in the world of pop."

Irwin said the band wants to be "bulletproof" and "larger than life" on the new record. The drummer told NME the group plans to bring their "most ambitious" tour across the world in 2026.

Michael Clifford said the band has had more time to plan this show than previous tours. The guitarist said the world of Everyone's A Star is "so evocative" that it will be one of their biggest tours ever.

Hemmings said the band is "turning up the dial" with no limits. The tour will hit the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia next year. Fans can find the new album and tour information on the band's website

5 Seconds of SummerLuke Hemmings
Melissa LianneWriter
