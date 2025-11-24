Billie Eilish Releases Your Turn II Fragrance With Woody-Fruity Notes

Billie Eilish dropped Your Turn II on Nov. 20, a new eau de parfum that follows the original Your Turn scent that came out in February. The singer developed Your Turn II alongside the first version.

Parlux helped create the woody-fruity blend, which opens with pimento berry, mirabelle plum, and green cassis leaves. Fig nectar, black tea leaves, and vanilla orchid make up the middle notes. The base settles into natural vetiver and cedarwood.

"I love scents that have layers that you can't quite name right away," said Billie Eilish in a statement on her website. "Your Turn II is warm and fruity, but also smoky and mysterious. I wanted to create a scent that draws you in immediately."

The bottle keeps the stacked-dice design but adds a soft-touch matte finish with embossed pips. Packaging stays true to clean production methods that the brand values.

Lori Singer, President of Parlux, said the launch expands what Eilish Fragrances represents. "With Your Turn II, we're not simply extending the moment of Your Turn, we're deepening the story of Eilish Fragrances as a master brand, continuing to push creative boundaries while honoring Billie's unique vision that makes this collaboration so extraordinary," said Singer in a statement, per Perfumer Flavorist.

The GRAMMY and Academy Award winner first started her scent line in 2021. Ulta Beauty and international retail partners have sold the successful collection since then, earning multiple Consumer Choice Awards from The Fragrance Foundation.

Your Turn II contains vegan ingredients, no parabens, and clean materials throughout. The carton uses Envirofoil printing and is made with 100% renewable wind energy. PETA's Global Beauty Without Bunnies program certified it as cruelty-free.

The 3.4-ounce eau de parfum sells for $90 on BillieEilishFragrances.com. Other sizes include a 1.7-ounce bottle at $80, a 1-ounce version for $70, and a 0.34-ounce travel spray priced at $30.