ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Billie Eilish Releases Your Turn II Fragrance With Woody-Fruity Notes

Billie Eilish dropped Your Turn II on Nov. 20, a new eau de parfum that follows the original Your Turn scent that came out in February. The singer developed Your…

Melissa Lianne
Billie Eilish attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Billie Eilish dropped Your Turn II on Nov. 20, a new eau de parfum that follows the original Your Turn scent that came out in February. The singer developed Your Turn II alongside the first version.

Parlux helped create the woody-fruity blend, which opens with pimento berry, mirabelle plum, and green cassis leaves. Fig nectar, black tea leaves, and vanilla orchid make up the middle notes. The base settles into natural vetiver and cedarwood. 

"I love scents that have layers that you can't quite name right away," said Billie Eilish in a statement on her website. "Your Turn II is warm and fruity, but also smoky and mysterious. I wanted to create a scent that draws you in immediately."

The bottle keeps the stacked-dice design but adds a soft-touch matte finish with embossed pips. Packaging stays true to clean production methods that the brand values.

Lori Singer, President of Parlux, said the launch expands what Eilish Fragrances represents. "With Your Turn II, we're not simply extending the moment of Your Turn, we're deepening the story of Eilish Fragrances as a master brand, continuing to push creative boundaries while honoring Billie's unique vision that makes this collaboration so extraordinary," said Singer in a statement, per Perfumer Flavorist

The GRAMMY and Academy Award winner first started her scent line in 2021. Ulta Beauty and international retail partners have sold the successful collection since then, earning multiple Consumer Choice Awards from The Fragrance Foundation.

Your Turn II contains vegan ingredients, no parabens, and clean materials throughout. The carton uses Envirofoil printing and is made with 100% renewable wind energy. PETA's Global Beauty Without Bunnies program certified it as cruelty-free.

The 3.4-ounce eau de parfum sells for $90 on BillieEilishFragrances.com. Other sizes include a 1.7-ounce bottle at $80, a 1-ounce version for $70, and a 0.34-ounce travel spray priced at $30.

Ulta Beauty and select international retailers will stock the scent starting in spring 2026.

Billie EilishParlux
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Ariana Grande during the Oscars 2025 wearing a pink colored corset dress
MusicAriana Grande Plans a Lighter Tour and a Brighter OutlookKayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Turns Her Baby’s First Moments into GoldKayla Morgan
Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMiley Cyrus Turns 33 with Cake, Kind Words, and a Little Life WisdomKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect