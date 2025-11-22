This Day in Top 40 History: November 22
When both artists and music lovers think of Nov. 22, many events come to mind, including album releases and hit songs. Aretha Franklin, for instance, released "Chain of Fools" on this date in 1967. Don Covay wrote this track, which reached No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard's Best Selling R&B Singles and Hot 100 charts, respectively. It also earned Franklin a GRAMMY in 1969. Another notable moment from Nov. 22 was the launch of Whitney Houston's number-one single "How Will I Know" in 1985.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums from Nov. 22 spawned several hits, elevating the careers of various artists:
- 2004: U2 launched their eleventh studio album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, in the United Kingdom. With its release, the band scored two number-one singles, "Sometimes You Can't Make It on Your Own" and "Vertigo." In addition, the album earned them eight GRAMMYs.
- 2010: Kanye West dropped his fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. This project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and four of its singles charted within the Top 40 on the U.S. Hot 100, including "Runaway" and "All Of The Lights."
- 2024: Kendrick Lamar released his sixth studio album, GNX, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. Even more impressive, all its 12 tracks broke into the Top 40 on the Hot 100, and seven of them became Top 10 hits.
Cultural Milestones
Nov. 22 has witnessed many cultural events, including:
- 1965: Bob Dylan wed his first wife, Sara Lownds. Dylan is the first singer to release a Top 40 album through each of the past seven decades. Some of his top hits include "Positively 4th Street" and "Like a Rolling Stone."
- 2024: Wicked: Part One debuted in theaters. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda, this movie left no doubt that the "thank u, next" artist's acting skills are just as great as her musical talent. Grande has multiple Top 10 hits to her name, such as "Problem," "God is a woman," and "Love Me Harder."
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry is not immune to changes and challenges. Here are some deaths from Nov. 22 that impacted this sector:
- 1963: Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former U.S. president John F. Kennedy. Kennedy's death inspired many Top 40 singles and is mentioned in others. These include "Abraham, Martin, and John" by Dion and "Life in a Northern Town" by The Dream Academy.
- 1988: Janet Ertel, a founding member of The Chordettes, died from cancer at 75. Throughout their career, The Chordettes released a few chart-toppers, such as "Mr. Sandman" and "Never on Sunday."
From memorable events, such as the death of JFK and Bob Dylan's wedding, to hit album releases, Nov. 22 is a date that has left its mark on the music industry.