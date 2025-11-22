This Day in Top 40 History: November 22

When both artists and music lovers think of Nov. 22, many events come to mind, including album releases and hit songs. Aretha Franklin, for instance, released "Chain of Fools" on this date in 1967. Don Covay wrote this track, which reached No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard's Best Selling R&B Singles and Hot 100 charts, respectively. It also earned Franklin a GRAMMY in 1969. Another notable moment from Nov. 22 was the launch of Whitney Houston's number-one single "How Will I Know" in 1985.