Variety Announces 2025 Hitmakers Honorees Including Tate McRae and Sabrina Carpenter

Variety has unveiled eight honorees for its ninth annual Hitmakers celebration, where winners will be recognized for their work over the past year. Each recipient has earned a nomination for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards.

Tate McRae - Powerhouse of the Year

Alex Warren - Breakthrough of the Year

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI (the voices behind fictional KPop group HUNTR/X) - KPop Demon Hitmakers of the Year

The Marías - Anti-Hit Hitmakers of the Year

Sounwave, Mustard, and Jack Antonoff - Producers of the Year

Republic Records - Label of the Year

Riot Games - Interactive Music in Media Award

Buddy Guy - Living Legend / Iconic Collaboration in Film Award

Sabrina Carpenter - Hitmaker of the Year.

The private brunch will happen Saturday, Dec. 6, in Los Angeles.

"We're so excited to shine a light on some of the biggest talents of the past year, from 22-year-old pop powerhouse Tate McRae to the creators of the music of KPop Demon Hunters to 89-year-old blues legend Buddy Guy, who we're honoring for his iconic presence in Ryan Coogler's film Sinners as well as his immeasurable contributions to music over the decades," said Variety's Jem Aswad.

Aswad pointed out that Warren and the Marías both scored hits with tracks outside mainstream pop. The three producers honored played major roles in rapper Kendrick Lamar's output in the past 18 months. This includes his album GNX and the chart-topping single "Not Like Us."

Republic Records put out eight of Luminate's top 25 songs so far in 2025. Riot Games earned its award for creating and promoting music that travels from gaming and streaming platforms into live experiences. The company has spent over 15 years connecting recording artists and composers to gamers worldwide.