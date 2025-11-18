Ellie Goulding Releases ‘Destiny’ Single With Boyfriend in Music Video

Ellie Goulding unveiled her new single "Destiny" on Nov. 14. A music video dropped at the same time, starring her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, alongside the pop star. This marks her first solo work since 2023 and her first release after splitting from husband Caspar Jopling in 2024.

Director Floria Sigismondi crafted the video. The 38-year-old singer appears with Minniear, 28, throughout the four-minute clip, though his face remains partly concealed in most shots. They share scenes at a lavish feast and in moments of tender closeness.

"Recording this was like a catharsis, it made me feel so much better — like the prize was me all along," she said in a statement, People reports. "Instead of putting my everything into these men, this song was my first feeling of straight-up escape and empowerment."

Goulding spoke with NME about discovering the track. She'd just left Jopling, with whom she shares son Arthur, who's 4. "This was at a really turbulent time for me because I was trying to navigate what felt like a separation of all separations. It was a marriage, not just a relationship," she said. "I didn't know what else to do other than make music."

Goulding has now hit 15 years since her debut album, Lights, came out. She's earned 10 platinum singles, four number one albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY nod, and a Golden Globe nomination to fill her trophy case. The performer has moved over 44 million albums and 442 million singles — pulling in 55 billion streams across the globe.