This Day in Top 40 History: November 14

On Nov. 14, 1997, Celine Dion released her 14th album (her fifth in English), Let's Talk About Love. The album included "My Heart Will Go On" from the movie Titanic, which was released in theaters shortly after. The film's success contributed to the prominence of Dion's album, with "My Heart Will Go On" winning four GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 14.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some hit songs and albums from Nov. 14:

1987: The soundtrack for Dirty Dancing reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. The popular '80s movie included tracks such as "Hungry Eyes" and "I've Had (The Time Of My Life)," which later became staple songs of the decade.

1998: Lauryn Hill made history when Doo Wop (That Thing) reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. With this accomplishment, Hill became the first female rap solo artist to score a No. 1 hit song.

2003: Jay-Z released his eighth album, The Black Album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart. In 2023, the Recording Industry Association of America certified The Black Album triple Platinum.

Cultural Milestones

Two important events in Michael Jackson's career fell on Nov. 14:

1983: The short film made for Michael Jackson's single "Thriller" was shown to a private audience at the Crest Theater in Los Angeles. Directed by John Landis, the 14-minute-long film features Michael Jackson as a werewolf and includes the iconic "Thriller" choreography.

1991: Over 500 million people tuned in to watch the premiere of the music video for Michael Jackson's single "Black or White." This international event premiered simultaneously in 27 countries.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 14 was a day for performances and specials from talented women who have made their mark in the music industry:

2004: Gwen Stefani performed "What You Waiting For?" from her solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. It was Stefani's first solo stage performance after breaking away from the band No Doubt.

2021: The television special Adele One Night Only was released. During the special, Adele performed songs from her newest album, 30, interspersed with an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey.

The television special Adele One Night Only was released. During the special, Adele performed songs from her newest album, 30, interspersed with an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey. 2024: As part of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift kicked off the first of six consecutive shows in Toronto, Canada. Each show was completely sold out, in true Swiftie fashion.