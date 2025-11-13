Olivia Rodrigo Releases Weezer Lollapalooza Vinyl Set for December Shipment

Olivia Rodrigo announced a 7-inch vinyl with live recordings from her August performance with Weezer at Lollapalooza. The record includes two tracks from the Chicago festival, "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So."

"I still can't believe I got to perform with Weezer at Lollapalooza this summer!" Rodrigo wrote on social media.

She told the festival crowd that the band was her first concert. The vinyl is pressed on blue wax inspired by Weezer's Blue Album, while the cover art shows a throwback photo of a young Rodrigo wearing a band t-shirt and oversized headphones. The back captures an image from the August performance.

"Thank u @weezer for still making me this excited all these years later!" the artist posted after the show.

The 22-year-old has done several rock collaborations in 2025.

She brought out Robert Smith of The Cure during her Glastonbury set in June, where they performed covers of "Friday I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven." And just last weekend, the performer paid tribute to The White Stripes at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She sang one of their songs as the band was inducted.

The new 7-inch marks the Nov. 11 tradition of Singles Day releases. Only 5,000 copies exist.