Bad Bunny Becomes First Spanish-Language Artist Nominated in Three Major GRAMMY Categories

Bad Bunny has made GRAMMY history. His title track, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” earned nominations in both the Song and Record of the Year categories, making him the second Spanish-language act ever to be recognized in both and the first to compete across the Big Three — Album, Record, and Song of the Year — in a single year.

His album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, released Jan. 5 through Rimas Entertainment, follows his previous project Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which was nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2025 GRAMMYs. The 2026 nominations solidify Bad Bunny's status as an important global influence and as a trailblazer for Latin artists at the Recording Academy.

Additional nominations include Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Best Global Music Performance for “EoO,” and the newly introduced Best Album Cover category. The album features 17 tracks blending jíbara music, Puerto Rican folk, and themes of political resistance and cultural pride. It also anchored a 31-date residency in Puerto Rico during the summer, highlighting his ongoing commitment to showcasing the island's identity and creative legacy.

“At the peak of my career and popularity, I want to show the world who I am, who Benito Antonio is, and who Puerto Rico is,” said Bad Bunny. “Seeing it come to life has brought me immense happiness. I've always been honest with my followers, and through this new production, they'll continue to learn more about me as I, too, discover more about myself.”

He will compete for Album of the Year against Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator. This milestone highlights the increasing prominence of Spanish-language music at the GRAMMYs and marks another significant breakthrough in Latin music's global reach.