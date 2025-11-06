Tate McRae Holds Microphone Upside Down During Concert, Fans Split on Lip-Sync Claims

Tate McRae held her microphone upside down at a recent concert, sparking debate on whether the Canadian singer lip-syncs. The 22-year-old sang into the bottom part of the mic handle, then flipped it around.

Fans had different takes. Some defended her, while others criticized the backing tracks. The Sun reported on the mixed fan reactions:

"I don't listen to Tate McRae but she literally started singing when she flipped the mic around, she's singing over a track," one person wrote.

Another fan commented, "When she flips the mic around, you can hear her voice. It's just that a backing track is there. Not lipsyncing."

One critical concertgoer described what they saw at a recent show: "As someone who saw her recently in concert, she lip syncs like 80% of the concert because she's more focused on dancing and theatrics and doesn't try to hide it. The only time she actually sings is when she's stationary for small periods but there's always a backtrack no matter."

Other fans insisted she sings live. "I went to a show. There IS a lot of backing tracks since she dances so much, but she definitely sings live a ton as well. And you can tell when she does," wrote one.

A fifth person added, "That's called a backing track you can clearly hear her singing."

Tate McRae sings hits like "Greedy," "You Broke Me First," "Sports Car," and "Revolving Door." Her shows pack in dance routines and choreography — lots of movement, lots of energy. She plays at music festivals and her own concerts, moving and dancing through most songs.