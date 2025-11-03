Billie Eilish and James Cameron Create 3D Concert Film of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Tour

Billie Eilish has joined forces with director James Cameron on a 3D concert film capturing her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. Cameras rolled during her Manchester shows last July.

"It's been an insanely amazing, surreal experience," Billie Eilish said to The Wall Street Journal. "I'm so excited for the fans to experience this 3D situation. I haven't seen anything, really, like it, and I'm just kind of blown away at every step of the process."

The 23-year-old performer teased the project to fans at one of her four Manchester arena shows. Fans might spot extra cameras, she warned them. Why? The show was "part of a thing" that would become "something very, very special" in 3D. Cameron himself was in attendance.

The singer directs many of her own music videos, and this project lets her watch her own performances in high quality. She explained to WSJ that if she does "something amazing, like a backflip, and nobody's filmed it, I can't ever really have proof that I did it."

Billie Eilish has created unique projects for fans before, including a Disney+ concert experience in 2021 for her previous album, Happier Than Ever. She's been touring Hit Me Hard and Soft for over a year now. The tour is set to wrap up this month, with what will total of 106 performances.

Cameron is best known for having directed Titanic and the Avatar franchise. His next film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in December.