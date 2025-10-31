Hosting a Food Drive

Your local food pantry needs your help now more than ever. Feeding America estimates that more than 50 million people received charitable food assistance sometime in 2023.

About one in eight military families reported they got assistance from a food bank or pantry or other charity food resource that year. The need is growing.

The Number One Item Your Food Bank Needs

The first item on their wish list is non-edible: cash. Food bank managers know what’s in stock and where they are falling short, and cash allows them to buy the food they need. Some days they may be low on fresh produce or protein to supplement the donated dry goods and non-perishables, and another day they may need pantry staples such as beans or rice.

Many pantries will combine funds to buy in bulk, increasing their buying power, which allows them to buy large quantities of corn or peas for the same amount you spend on one can.

Food Drives Still Help Fill the Shelves

Food drives and individual donations not only keep the shelves filled, but they also spread awareness of the issue of hunger, especially in more affluent areas where hunger can go unnoticed. Want to organize a food drive? Why not host a themed drive with your neighborhood, your family, or your business and ask for just one item from each person? Canned tuna, chunky-style soups, and peanut butter are always in demand.

Go Digital with Your Drive

A food drive doesn’t have to include signs and cardboard boxes. Make it bigger and include everyone by hosting a virtual food drive and collecting donations online. Find easy instructions for hosting a live or virtual collection drive at Feeding America.

20 Items to Give to a Food Drive

Make the most of your donation by giving what they really want. Taste of Home has compiled a list of the 20 Most-Needed Items to help you buy and donate more efficiently. Some, such as powdered milk, peanut butter, pasta, and canned soups and stews are easy to remember while shopping, but what about cooking essentials and snacks?

Canned proteins such as beans, chicken, tuna, or salmon, and good old SPAM or ham can be the centerpiece of a nutritious, hearty meal.

Think about your own cooking needs and add dried herbs and spices and cooking oils. It’s hard to prepare a good-tasting meal without salt and pepper, while oregano, basil, cumin, pepper, rosemary, thyme, and cinnamon are always useful. Canola and olive oils are essential; food banks rely heavily on these items.

Don’t forget easy, shelf-stable snacks. Crackers can be the basis of a soup meal, and granola bars are an easy addition to breakfast or lunch, while nuts deliver protein and nutrients. Their higher price keeps them off the shelves of many pantries.

3 Things Your Food Pantry Does NOT Want

The first is easy: junk food. Highly processed and sweetened products eat up your dollars without adding to a healthy diet. If you don’t have the listed ingredients in your kitchen, you don’t need them in your cart.

Stay away from items in breakable glass or cellophane wrapping; they don’t travel or store well.

Remember, not everyone has a well-supplied kitchen. If an item requires special equipment to prepare, skip it. Pop-top cans that don’t need a can opener are greatly appreciated.

When in Doubt, Ask