Childhood Hunger Lasts a Lifetime

Nearly one in five children live in a household that is food insecure. That’s 14 million children in America who may not get enough to eat. A child facing food insecurity faces challenges that can leave lasting impacts on their physical and mental wellness into adulthood.

Cognitive Development and Mental Health

Food insecurity during pregnancy can impact a child’s learning and development for a lifetime. Research shows that low prenatal iron levels are linked to problems with language comprehension and following directions. In babies and toddlers, iron deficiency can result in developmental delays and affect the ability to reason and remember information.

It's not just a child’s cognitive development that’s impacted. Researchers have found that childhood hunger may contribute to depression in young adults and could potentially play a role in mood, behavior, and substance abuse disorders later in life.

Food Insecurity and Physical Health

Hunger can trigger a list of diseases and long-term health conditions that stem from nutritional deficiencies, including iron-deficiency anemia, rickets, cancer, stroke, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, and more. For young children, these nutritional deficiencies early in life can result in stunted growth.

Even just a handful of experiences with extreme hunger put young people at risk. Hunger is considered a childhood trauma that creates stress, which is a precursor to adverse health outcomes such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, asthma, and autoimmune conditions. The American Academy of Pediatrics found that children living with hunger have a higher risk of developing these conditions when prolonged hunger is a factor in their lives.

How Can We Help?

Everyone can play a role in ending childhood hunger. Donate to organizations such as No Kid Hungry or Feeding America. You can also support your local food bank or pantry by volunteering your time, as well as advocate for policies that support access to healthy food.

Need help finding ways to engage your family? Feeding America offers a Family Action Plan to help your family talk about hunger and ways to address it in your community.