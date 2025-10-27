This Day in Top 40 History: October 27

Oct. 27, 2014, was the moment that Taylor Swift became a fully actualized pop girly. With the release of 1989, her seminal pop album, Swift cemented herself as a pop musician. The album's title is Swift's birth year, and it symbolized a rebirth of her artistic identity. Several singles from 1989 reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," and "Bad Blood." Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 27.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These successful albums and hit songs launched artists to fame around the world — and their music has endured:

2006: Amy Winehouse released her second and final album, Back to Black. The content of the songs focused on a former relationship, and the album includes some of Winehouse's biggest hits, including "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," and "Back to Black."

2011: Adele notched a fifth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with her song "Someone Like You." This achievement put Adele over the line as the fourth woman to have multiple songs spend more than five weeks at No. 1 in the same year.

Cultural Milestones

Culture often responds in a visceral way to music and musicians. These milestones are proof of that:

Lou Reed passed away at the age of 71. Reed was part of the Velvet Underground, which was managed by Andy Warhol in the 1960s. 2013: Fleetwood Mac cancelled several tour dates after the announcement that John McVie had been diagnosed with cancer. By 2017, McVie had entered into remission from cancer.