NFL Picks The Kid LAROI to Headline First-Ever Berlin Regular Season Game Halftime Show

In a groundbreaking move, the NFL will stage its first regular-season game at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Nov. 9, 2025. The Kid LAROI will command the halftime spotlight when the Atlanta Falcons meet the Indianapolis Colts.

The Australian music star plans to light up the Olympic Steps mid-game. "I'm hyped to be performing for the NFL's first regular-season game in Berlin, and I know the energy at the stadium is going to be epic," said The Kid LAROI to NFL.com.

NFL executive Tim Tubito shared his thoughts on booking the star performer. "Bringing an artist of The Kid LAROI's caliber to the first regular-season NFL game in Berlin underscores our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment," Tubito said.

At just 21, the music sensation has shot to stardom. His songs rack up millions of plays daily, while fans pack venues worldwide to catch his electric shows.

More acts will join the historic event. The German Gents, a local group known for their rich harmonies, will kick things off with Germany's anthem. "We are incredibly proud to be the local artists welcoming the NFL to Berlin by performing our country's national anthem," the group stated.

Norma Jean Martine takes on the Star-Spangled Banner. "As an American artist with close ties to Berlin, singing the U.S. national anthem at the NFL's first regular-season game in the city is a huge honor," she shared.

Inter-Jam will keep spirits high as the house band throughout the day. DKB, backing the event as lead sponsor, marks another milestone in the NFL's German expansion.

This Berlin match signals the NFL's strong push into German sports culture. Year-round activities, from NFL Flag to local events, keep fans engaged between games.