Bruno Mars has officially made history with the amazing achievement of having his first-ever single, “Just the Way You Are,” certified 21x Platinum in the U.S. Now, it's the single with more certifications than any single song in RIAA history. This means it's double Diamond status, the highest ever for any single song in the U.S., which creates a historical moment for this song in legit music history.

“Just the Way You Are” was released in 2010 as the lead single from his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans and became quickly popular around the world with number one records in multiple countries. The song has sold and streamed the equivalent of over 21 million units in the U.S. alone, breaking all single records and illustrating that the song was one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The song, now fifteen years removed from its inception, continues to find new fans through sales and streaming. Fans everywhere keep celebrating the length of time that it has existed, for the emotions it sparked, and for its cultural significance across generations.

Bruno Mars has now eclipsed 120.5 million career single sales in the U.S., which continues to solidify his position as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. The ongoing success of "Just the Way You Are" continues to be a representation of both Mars' ability to stay relevant in music and the everlasting message behind the song.

Recent reactions on social media similar supported the enormous enthusiasm surrounding this unexplained avenue of success for Mars, who have earned accolades for writing a song that continues to connect so many more than a decade moving forward.

The song “Apt” was inspired by a Korean drinking game introduced by Rosé of Blackpink, which led to her collaboration with Bruno Mars and contributed to the song's success. Rosé revealed she had a major fight with Mars during the filming of their music video for “Apt,” but they reconciled on set, and she now considers him a good friend.