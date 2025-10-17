Sienna Spiro’s Latest Song Soars on Charts, BBC Show Coming in November

The new track "Die on This Hill" by Sienna Spiro has shot to third place on the Official Trending Chart, and music fans can expect it to break into the Top 40. Released just days after her twentieth birthday, this piano-driven single marks a shift in her sound.

"This song is about stubborn love — the kind that makes you stay when you know you should leave," Spiro said, as reported by Official Charts. She crafted the track with Michael Pollack and Omer Fedi.

Her rise in the music industry keeps gaining momentum. Last summer's release "Maybe" caught attention at spot 75, moving in and out of the Top 100 for two months. The track showed off her raw talent and unique style.

Early 2025 saw the drop of her first EP, Sink Now, Swim Later. Three tracks made up the collection: "Taxi Driver," "Back to Blonde," and "Butterfly Effect." Each song brought something fresh to her growing catalog.

Drawing from jazz greats Etta James and Frank Sinatra, Spiro puts her own spin on classic sounds. Her latest work lets her vocals shine through stripped-down arrangements.

Stage time has quickly grown her fanbase. She's opened for Teddy Swims across America, lit up RAYE's All Points East festival stage, and now joins Sam Smith for their New York dates. Each show brings more buzz to her name.