Taylor Swift’s New Album Drops Easter Eggs: Hidden Messages and Romantic Revelations

Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, hit streaming services on Oct. 3. The tracks weave through her star-studded social circle, with sharp lyrics about former friends and…

Melissa Lianne
A photo of Taylor Swift from her recent album "The Life of a Showgirl"
Provided by UMusic

Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, hit streaming services on Oct. 3. The tracks weave through her star-studded social circle, with sharp lyrics about former friends and recent flames.

Though Swift plays coy regarding the subjects of her lyrics, theories abound on the hidden meanings behind the latest tracks, as reported by Us Magazine:

  • In "Cancelled!," fans theorize the lyrics refer to Brittany Mahomes or Sophie Turner: "I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour, and poison thorny flowers." 
  • Her track "Opalite" seemingly throws shade on now-fiancé Travis Kelce's former partners: "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose."
  • In "Actually Romantic," fans spot barbs at singer Charli XCX through biting lyrics: "I heard you call me boring Barbie when the coke's got your brain / High-fived my ex and then said you're glad he ghosted me."
  • A glittering tribute to Elizabeth Taylor shines through her namesake track. Swift scatters mentions of "white diamonds" and drops references to the star's favorite spot, Musso & Frank's.
  • "Ruin the Friendship" refers to Swift's high school friend Jeffrey Lang, who died in 2010: "When I left school I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye / And we'll never know why."
  • "Father Figure" could be a jab at Scott Borchetta, the record executive at the heart of Swift's dispute over rights to her first six original albums. The track pulls back the curtain on music business deals gone sour.

Swift teased fans by shooting down some wild theories about hidden easter eggs while backing others. The buzz keeps building as listeners dig for more meaning.

Catch The Life of a Showgirl now by visiting Swift's official website.

