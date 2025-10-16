Britney Spears Pushes Back on Kevin Federline’s Claims in Upcoming Book: ‘I Have Had Enough’

Britney Spears hit back hard at revelations from Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir, "You Thought You Knew," planned for release on October 21.

"Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," Spears said in a statement on Instagram.

In the statement, she also opened up about limited contact with her sons over the last five years since her widely publicized conservatorship ended, saying she's had a 45-minute visit with one son and four short meetings with the other. "I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available," Spears stated.

Federline's upcoming memoir makes shocking claims about past events, including one where Spears allegedly watched her kids sleep while holding a knife.

A representative for Spears released a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE:

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the statement reads. “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir ['The Woman in Me'].”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). Upon finalizing their divorce in 2007, the two had a 50-50 custody arrangement, but their split changed significantly over the years with Federline taking 70% and Spears having 30%. Documents also show child support payments jumped from $20,000 to $35,000 per month by 2018.