Ed Sheeran’s Single-Take NYC Concert Special Coming to Netflix in November

Ed Sheeran poses during TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran's Play, LIVE from New York at Domino Park on September 13, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.
A groundbreaking concert special titled One Shot With Ed Sheeran will hit Netflix on Nov. 21. The show captures the singer moving through New York City in a single, unbroken take.

The star will sing on street corners and in subway cars while cameras roll nonstop. Emmy winner Philip Barantini takes the helm, shooting the whole thing live without edits.

"One Shot — premiering 21 November and all captured in a single take — follows the GRAMMY winner on an unforgettable journey through the streets of New York City as he delights pedestrians with impromptu performances of his greatest hits," Netflix wrote on Instagram.

The team includes Fulwell Entertainment and thirteen-time Emmy winner Ben Winston. Winston's credits span The Late Late Show with James Corden to The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Both Barantini and Sheeran also serve as producers for the project.

Fresh off his Emmy win for Adolescence, Barantini brings his signature style to this venture, filming scenes in long, continuous shots. The technique shone in both Adolescence and his film Boiling Point.

This news comes as Sheeran's eighth album, Play, hits the charts. Released in September, it features tracks like "A Little More" and "Azizam." Critics at NME gave three stars, saying it "steps back to mix musical styles like his past work," per Culture.

The artist hints at big plans ahead. Four more albums wait in the wings: Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop. He says Rewind should drop sometime in the next 18 months. 

When the Netflix show wraps, Sheeran starts his Loop Tour. First stop: Paris, Dec. 1. The schedule includes shows in Europe and North America. Want tickets? Visit Sheeran's official website

