Justin Bieber’s ‘DAISIES’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart, Matching Bruno Mars’ Record

Billboard reports that Justin Bieber's latest hit "DAISIES" shot to the top of the Pop Airplay chart. This marks his 11th time at No. 1, tying Bruno Mars' record among solo male singers since 1992.

The track jumped to first place on the list dated Oct. 18. Now Bieber stands with music giants like Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Rihanna — each with 11 chart-toppers. Yet Taylor Swift rules them all with 13 No. 1 hits.

After a long break since "Ghost" topped charts in Feb. 2022, Bieber makes a triumphant return. The hit comes from his album SWAG, which shot into Billboard 200's top 10 this past July. It's the 12th time one of his albums has reached such heights.

Since his first No. 1 with "What Do You Mean?" back in October 2015, Bieber's hits keep coming. He's topped charts with star-studded collaborations — The Kid LAROI on "Stay," Daniel Caesar and Giveon joining for "Peaches," and Ed Sheeran teaming up on "I Don't Care."

"DAISIES" knocked Alex Warren's "Ordinary" off its throne after an amazing 16 weeks. Warren's run smashed the old record held by Ace of Base, whose "The Sign" ruled for 14 weeks in 1994.

Each week, over 150 top 40 stations send their play data to Luminate. Billboard crunches these numbers to rank songs on the Pop Airplay chart.