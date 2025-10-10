Ultra Music Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup Featuring 14 Fresh Acts, Groundbreaking Back-to-Back Sets

Miami's 26th Ultra Music Festival adds 14 newcomers to its March 27-29 event at Bayfront Park, with Phase One boasting a star-studded lineup.

Three big joint shows stand out: Adam Beyer pairs with Joseph Capriati in their U.S. debut together, Sebastian Ingrosso joins forces with Steve Angello, and Amelie Lens teams up with Sara Landry for their first shared set.

WORSHIP, a drum and bass group of Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991, steps onto the Ultra stage for the first time. BZRP brings his mix of hip-hop and electronic beats from Argentina to the festival.

Stage takeovers include Sara Landry's HEKATE and The Martinez Brothers' Cuttin' Headz, plus Germany's Live From Earth collective. Radio show A State of Trance, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will host its 14th stage takeover at the festival. Label Dirty Workz marks two decades of hardstyle beats with their fifth consecutive Ultra stage.

Black Tiger Sex Machine brings their audiovisual show Connected Fighters, while Levity shows off Lasership. Of The Trees, Brutalismus 3000, and Snow Strippers join the mix. Boys Noize, ZHU, Madeon, and Louis The Child return to the stages.

TIMELESS launches with Deorro, Mike Posner, and MORTEN at the helm. Fresh faces ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U from Japan and Berlin's Marlon Hoffstadt join the lineup.

Steve Aoki marks 30 years of Dim Mak with a special stage. RESISTANCE returns with its MegaStructure and The Cove after wrapping up a world tour.

Last year's festival drew 165,000 fans from across the globe, with the online stream hitting 30 million views. This year's packed roster promises similar enthusiasm.