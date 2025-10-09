Bad Bunny Named Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of 21st Century

Billboard crowned Bad Bunny as their leading Latin artist of the 2000s. The Puerto Rican musician shot to the top spot among 100 performers, despite his first chart entry just nine years ago.

His chart success tells a striking story. With 14 songs hitting number one on Hot Latin Songs and eight albums topping Latin Albums charts, Bad Bunny stands alone. His track record of 89 top-10 hits on Hot Latin Songs towers over rivals Enrique Iglesias and Luis Miguel, who each claimed 39.

YHLQMDLG smashed records by ruling Top Latin Albums for an unmatched 70 weeks in 2021-2022. Bad Bunny's grip on Billboard's yearly Latin rankings hasn't slipped since 2020, marking five straight years at the summit.

The rankings show Romeo Santos in second place, while Daddy Yankee took third. Enrique Iglesias and Marco Antonio Solís secured spots four and five.

J Balvin sits at number six. The rest of the top spots went to Shakira, Aventura, Juanes, and Ozuna. The complete list spans two decades of Latin music's brightest stars.

The rankings stem from a deep dive into chart data starting January 2000 through late 2024. Billboard's team weighed both album sales and song performance to pick the winners.

More lists are coming from Billboard — Top Latin Albums, Hot Latin Songs, and Top Producers wrap up the week.