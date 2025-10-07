Shakira Returns as Gazelle in ‘Zootopia 2’ with New Single Dropping November

Shakira will reprise her role as the voice of Gazelle in Zootopia 2, due to hit theaters on November 26. The singer's new track "Zoo," co-written with Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin, will drop with the film's release.

Nine years have passed since the star first played Gazelle. When Zootopia hit screens in 2016, it struck gold. As Gazelle, Shakira brought star power to the animal city, with her song "Try Everything" becoming a standout hit.

During the 2020 Super Bowl, she wore a dazzling red outfit covered in Swarovski crystals. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted right away how it matched what Gazelle wears in the first movie.

Now she's back nearly a decade later, and her Instagram shots prove she still owns the part. The star showed off costumes matching her animated role, and fans can't stop talking about how much she looks like her cartoon self.

The next chapter starts soon. Disney picked the perfect time to bring back this hit series, with Shakira's character sporting fresh looks and music.