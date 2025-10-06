Lady Gaga Grabs Fan’s Blinged-Out Sunglasses During London Show

ContestsEvents
Melissa Lianne
At London's O2 Arena, Lady Gaga stunned the crowd by swiping a fan's sparkly shades mid-performance. The star spotted the glasses while singing "Vanish Into You" on October 2. She plucked them from super-fan, Asif, who stood pressed against the front barrier.

The shades started as basic black frames from Shein. Asif and a friend transformed them with glitter and gems, in an homage to Gaga's classic style. Without missing a beat, the singer slipped them on and owned the stage.

"Soooooo Lady Gaga just took our THE FAME glasses from Shein, now WHAT," wrote Asif on social media platform X, per Mirror. She later added: "Black glasses are from Shein, but we glued them ourselves."

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — known worldwide as Lady Gaga — launched her Mayhem Ball tour's European stretch at the packed arena. This run supports Mayhem, her latest album, which comes nearly two decades after her first album dropped.

Her devoted followers, known as "Little Monsters," packed the venue in outfits from her past looks. The glasses swap sent waves through the crowd. Videos of the moment spread like wildfire online.

"I genuinely love how she actively interacts with her fans and makes them part of her every performance," wrote one social media user, per Mirror. Another commented: "She collected the shein glasses mid-performance and made them iconic again."

The singer shot to stardom with her early 2000s singles "Just Dance" and "Poker Face." Now, after several hit tours, she's back commanding massive venues.

Her "Mayhem Ball" shows will thunder through Europe's biggest cities until December. Fans can find tickets and tour dates on Lady Gaga's website.

