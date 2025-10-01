BTS Star Kim Tae-hyung Shows Off Studio Time, Gets Fans Buzzing About New Music

In a surprise move, V of BTS shared wordless clips from a recording booth on September 27. The posts sent his fans into a frenzy of speculation about upcoming tracks.

The singer put up short videos on social media showing him at work. He added pictures with bandmates J Hope and RM. Fans rushed to comment, with one writing, "All the video clips with no sound are such a tease! I cannot wait to hear what they've been cooking."

One clip caught eyes when it showed V working with R&B hit-maker Prince Charlez. The writer's past work spans big names — from Usher to Beyoncé, Mariah Carey to Mary J. Blige, and Rihanna.

Comments poured in fast, per The Fashion Central. "They're cooking so hard on this album — I just know it's going to be amazing!" wrote an excited fan. Someone else pointed out, "The studio session footage is such a tease, but what makes me happiest is the genuine joy they always seem to have while making music."

The band started work on fresh music two months ago, with their next group release slated to hit stores by spring 2026. But these new studio shots make fans think there might be more solo drops in store as well.

After finishing his time in the military this past June, V's been busy. His first solo work, Layover, came out in 2023, with "Slow Dancing" as its main track. Now, two years later, buzz builds about what's next.