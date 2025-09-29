ContestsEvents
Final ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Shows Boq’s Change into Tin Man

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS. The last preview for Wicked: For Good hit screens on September 24, giving viewers their first glimpse of Ethan Slater’s shift from Boq to the…

Heather Matthews
Ethan Slater attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS.

The last preview for Wicked: For Good hit screens on September 24, giving viewers their first glimpse of Ethan Slater's shift from Boq to the metal-clad Tin Man. The film opens November 21, 2025.

In a striking scene, the transformed Tin Man confronts someone off-screen. "What have you done to me?" he asks, his voice tinged with pain. This marks the point where magic turns against him, twisting his fate forever.

Slater showed off his shining suit on social media. Director Jon M. Chu kept his response brief but sharp when speaking to US Magazine: "Heartless."

The film's makeup expert, Frances Hannon, spilled details about crafting the character. "We built the Tin Man with care — his change wasn't meant to happen. When Elphaba's magic goes wrong in Nessarose's office, metal objects stick to him," she told VFX Voice.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande step back into their roles as Elphaba and Glinda. Jeff Goldblum's Wizard sets the plot in motion with a dark command to the Tin Man's group: "Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West so I have proof that she's dead."

Slater shared with Fandango: "We got to dig deep into Boq and Nessa's story. You'll see how time warps the truth."

Michelle Yeoh joins as Madame Morrible, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Marissa Bode playing Nessarose. The tale picks up where the first film ends — Elphaba flees while Glinda keeps up her bright mask in Oz.

After its theater run wraps, Wicked: For Good will stream on Prime Video in 2026. The first film snagged Oscar nods and packed theaters worldwide.

Ariana GrandeCynthia Erivo
Heather MatthewsWriter
