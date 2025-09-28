This Day in Top 40 History: September 28

On Sept. 28, 2019, Lizzo topped the charts for the fourth consecutive week with her international hit, "Truth Hurts." The song spent 20 weeks on the chart, and Lizzo became just the third female rapper to achieve No. 1 with a solo song. The track was nominated for three GRAMMY Awards, taking home the statue for Best Pop Solo Performance. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Beatles and Stevie Wonder were icons in their time and have remained staples of pop music.

1968: "Hey Jude" by The Beatles hit No. 1 in the U.S. It was the band's longest-running No. 1 single, staying at the top of the charts for nine weeks.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones show how popular music often influences other aspects of mainstream media:

1987: Hilary Duff was born in Texas. The popstar saw success as an actress before releasing her debut album, Metamorphosis, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These live concerts show how even though the industry always changes, fans still want to see their favorite artists live:

1972: After the success of Bowie's tour, where he performed under the moniker "Ziggy Stardust," the emerging artist sold out a show at Carnegie Hall. Bowie eventually had 28 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is dynamic and fast-paced.

1991: Miles Davis passed away at the age of 65. The jazz genre lost a pilgrim and visionary, and Davis was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

