Beyoncé’s ‘Act III’: Fans Anticipate Rock-Inspired Finale of Trilogy, Possible 2026 Release
The final piece of Beyoncé's musical trilogy hits stores in May 2026. This last chapter follows Renaissance from 2022 and Cowboy Carter from 2024.
Signs point to rock sounds in the next release. When she dressed as funk-rock icon Betty Davis last Halloween, fans took notice, as reported by USA Today.
Her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour broke records this summer. The shows packed 32 stadiums across two continents, bringing in $400 million. No country music tour had ever made this much money.
People are speculating that May 29, 2026, might be the big day. This fits the pattern — new music drops every two years on a Friday that falls on the 29th.
Big news might drop by fall 2025, almost 20 months after Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé likes to time these reveals with major cultural events. Until then, the Beyhive is left to theorize and count down the days.