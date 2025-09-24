ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Grammy Nominee Julia Michaels Drops New Single ‘No Heartbreaks Killed Me Yet’

Julia Michaels released “No Heartbreak’s Killed Me Yet” on GFY Records. The track seamlessly blends raw emotions with infectious beats, telling tales of survival after love goes awry. This release…

Heather Matthews
Julia Michaels attends Spotlight: Julia Michaels at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

Julia Michaels released "No Heartbreak's Killed Me Yet" on GFY Records. The track seamlessly blends raw emotions with infectious beats, telling tales of survival after love goes awry.

This release marks her first since Second Self, the EP she put out on May 23. She showed off those songs live at a special GRAMMY Museum show.

Her music touches millions — she's earned 60 billion streams as a writer and 13 billion for her own songs. The numbers tell quite a story: 18 Diamond awards, 194 Platinum marks from RIAA, plus 20 songs that shot into Billboard's Hot 100.

Starting young, she co-wrote some major hits, including Justin Bieber's "Sorry" when she was 21 years old. She also penned Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me." Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and Shakira have all sung her words.

Her own singing career took off with "Issues," which went platinum five times over. She has also been nominated for six GRAMMY awards from 2018 to 2025, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Dua LipaJulia Michaels
Heather MatthewsWriter
Related Stories
Beyonce performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
MusicHow Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ Album Transformed Music Video StorytellingDawn Palmer-Quaife
Zedd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicCoachella 2026 Sells Out in Record Time: Demand Soars Amid Industry ResurgenceHeather Matthews
Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California.
MusicBad Bunny and Adidas Drop New Sneaker Collection Celebrating 5-Year Team-UpHeather Matthews
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect