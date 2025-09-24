Grammy Nominee Julia Michaels Drops New Single ‘No Heartbreaks Killed Me Yet’

Julia Michaels released "No Heartbreak's Killed Me Yet" on GFY Records. The track seamlessly blends raw emotions with infectious beats, telling tales of survival after love goes awry.

This release marks her first since Second Self, the EP she put out on May 23. She showed off those songs live at a special GRAMMY Museum show.

Her music touches millions — she's earned 60 billion streams as a writer and 13 billion for her own songs. The numbers tell quite a story: 18 Diamond awards, 194 Platinum marks from RIAA, plus 20 songs that shot into Billboard's Hot 100.

Starting young, she co-wrote some major hits, including Justin Bieber's "Sorry" when she was 21 years old. She also penned Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me." Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, P!nk, Gwen Stefani, and Shakira have all sung her words.