Blackpink’s ‘Jump’ Hits Nine-Week Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Lands First Dance Chart Spot

The hit track "Jump" by Blackpink marks its ninth week on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing their eight-week stint with "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez.

For the week of September 19, the track sits at No. 92 on the Hot 100, down from No. 86, according to Forbes.

The track first hit the charts at No. 28 in July 2025. While "Jump" sets a new record for staying power, it hasn't matched their highest peaks. Their collaboration, "Ice Cream," touched No. 13, with "Pink Venom" and "Shut Down" reaching No. 22 and No. 25, respectively.

On the Pop Airplay list, the track holds steady at No. 19. This eight-week run matches their previous bests, set by "Ice Cream" and "Pink Venom."

Breaking fresh ground, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo have cracked the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart. Their first entry on this list puts "Jump" at No. 40.

The song's success crossed over to a dance chart. It ranks No. 6 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

These achievements strengthen their standing in American music. Among K-pop acts playing on top 40 radio stations, they've shown exceptional performance on the Pop Airplay chart.