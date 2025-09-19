Taylor Swift ‘Showgirl’ Album Release Party Headed to Movie Theaters Oct. 3-5

Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” album release will now also have a live movie-theater release as well.

AMC Theatres is hosting an 89-minute album celebration called "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" in theaters from October 3-5. The event coincides with the release of Swift's twelfth studio album.

Shows kick off at 3 p.m. ET on October 3, playing at 540 AMC locations plus Cinemark and Regal theaters throughout North America. The event goes global, hitting screens in Canada, Mexico, the UK, Australia, and almost 100 other countries.

"I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!" Swift announced in a social media post Friday. "You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

Attendees will catch the premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, along with backstage footage, on-screen lyrics, and Swift's commentary. Music veterans Max Martin and Shellback are back to shape the sound.

Tickets cost $12 - reflecting both the album's spot in Swift's catalog and its number of songs. Looking to grab tickets? Set your alarm for 12:12 p.m. ET and head to amctheatres.com or releasepartyofashowgirl.com.

While fans can sing and dance along, theaters won't allow standing on seats or blocking aisles. Shows begin exactly as scheduled - without commercials or trailers.

This announcement quiets rumors about an Eras Tour film. Instead, fans will get fresh material from the upcoming album.

Swift's last concert film broke records, becoming the highest-grossing concert movie ever. It earned $181 million in the U.S. and $262 million worldwide through AMC's distribution.