J-Hope’s Solo Tour Smashes Records as Top-Earning South Korean Soloist with $84.7 Million

BTS member J-Hope shattered records with his Hope on the Stage tour. The shows brought in $84.7 million, with approximately 504,000 fans filling seats at 33 venues. No other South Korean solo act has hit these numbers.

From February to June, not a single ticket went unsold. North American stops netted $35 million as fans packed 12 shows. In Asia, 21 shows drew people bringing in $49.7 million.

"I was hands-on with everything — stage design, choreography, fashion, and even the props — pouring my heart into every aspect," J-Hope said, as per concert attendee and X user Jayvee.

At Osaka's Kyocera Dome, about 35,077 fans packed the venue in one night — his biggest single-show crowd. He made waves in Los Angeles too, becoming the first Korean solo act to fill BMO Stadium for two straight nights.

His shows mixed tracks from Jack in the Box and Hope on the Street Vol. 1. The setlist flowed through five parts: Ambition, Dream, Expectations, Fantasy, and Wish/Encore. The encore picks were "Equal Sign," "Future," and "Neuron." Fans went wild for hits like "Arson," "More," and "Chicken Noodle Soup."

Mid-tour, he dropped three fresh tracks: "Mona Lisa," "Sweet Dreams," and "Killin' It Girl." His success boosted HYBE's books — the company's income shot up 10.2% to 705.6 billion KRW in quarter two.

The final show in Goyang turned into a mini-BTS reunion. Jin and Jungkook took the stage with J-Hope, while RM, SUGA, Jimin, and V watched from seats. It marked their first time together since finishing their military duties.