Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks: A Low-Key Love Story Blossoms

Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks are getting married, and the duo shared news of their engagement on September 12, 2025. On Instagram, Liam posted a photo of himself and Gabriella, where she flaunted a beautiful diamond ring on "that" finger. The duo's bond has grown strong through six years together.

"His family loved her right away. She's very sweet and genuine," a source told People Magazine. The same source added, "Their relationship is relaxed and incredibly special. His family has been telling him for a while that he should propose."

Their announcement was low-key, as Liam didn't add a comment. Gabriella's Instagram post featured the same couple picture, where the two posed close together, clearly very much in love. Her only caption was a white heart emoji. In another photo, she showed off the gorgeous ring, with its large solitaire diamond.

Expert Kegan Fisher sized up the sparkler at $150,000. "The ring appears to be a 4.5 to 5-carat antique cushion or old mine cut diamond with a pillowy shape and softly rounded corners," Fisher said per People Magazine.

Mutual friends brought them together in late 2019. Both called Australia home and shared a passion for coastal living. At 29, Brooks shines in New York's modeling world, walking runways for Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Valentino.

Back in December 2019, Hemsworth, now 35, took Brooks to Byron Bay. There, she met Liam's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, over lunch. When COVID struck, they found shelter on Phillip Island.