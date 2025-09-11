Vatican City Set to Host ‘Grace for the World’ Concert with Pharrell & Bocelli for 2025 Jubilee Year

St. Peter's Square will make history on September 13, with its first major concert. The free show brings together music stars Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, and others to the heart of Vatican City.

The Grace for the World concert performance pairs Williams with the stirring Voices of Fire Gospel Choir. As Disney Plus reports, the night will feature an all-star cast: Bocelli, Hudson, BamBam of Got7, John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and Angélique Kidjo. Maestro Marco Frisina leads the Diocese of Rome Choir, while Adam Blackstone directs an international chorus assembled for the occasion.

"This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity," said Williams in a statement noted in ABC News.

This is the first time a concert like this will be held in St. Peter's Square. It also marks the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and the celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year.

"Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace," stated Bocelli, per ABC News.

During the show, Nova Sky Stories will paint the night sky. Their drones will create light displays based on the Sistine Chapel's art. Williams and Bocelli serve as executive producers, working with Nova Sky Stories and Something in the Water to create this special night.

You can watch Grace for the World live exclusively through Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live at 3 p.m. ET on September 13. If you happen to miss the live show, the replay will be available on Disney+ for later viewing.