This Day in Top 40 History: September 9
On Sept. 9, 2017, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber spent another week at No. 1 with their song “Despacito.” The sultry, bilingual hit is currently the most-streamed song…
On Sept. 9, 2017, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber spent another week at No. 1 with their song "Despacito." The sultry, bilingual hit is currently the most-streamed song of all time. "Despacito" held the record for the most views on YouTube for three years before "Baby Shark Dance" surpassed it with over 15 billion. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 9.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Hit albums and songs mark turning points in an artist's career:
- 1971: "Imagine" by John Lennon was released in the United States. People regularly use the song, an everlasting hit, in somber moments to remind the public to have hope amidst hardship.
- 2003: Long before he became Taylor Swift's ex, John Mayer released his second album, Heavier Things. The album launched at No. 1 and featured one of his most memorable hits, "Daughters."
- 2014: Vance Joy released Dream Your Life Away, his debut album. The album did well in alternative and indie music circles, and his single "Riptide" became a worldwide hit.
Cultural Milestones
The early 2000s were a very entertaining time in Top 40 history:
- 2007: At the MTV Video Music Awards, Kid Rock and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got into a heated conflict during Alicia Keys' performance. Keys, the classy act she is, continued performing despite the disruption.
- 2007: Also at the 2007 VMAs, Britney Spears gave a confused-looking performance of a new single, "Gimme More." This performance was one in a series of incidents that highlighted Spears' mental health struggles at the time.
- 2007: Taylor Swift released "Our Song," the third single from her self-titled debut album. The song was a smash hit, earning Swift her first No. 1 on the country charts and peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These performances highlight the importance of concerts to an artist's success:
- 1956: Elvis Presley made his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and nearly 85% of TV viewers tuned in. He performed "Don't Be Cruel," "Love Me Tender," and "Ready Teddy."
- 2023: Lady Gaga performed for the second night of her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas. She sang many classic jazz songs, as well as a few of her hits, including "Born This Way" and "Paparazzi."
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry is, and has always been, a complex, multifaceted space:
- 2019: The first episode of Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, debuted on TV. Every episode of the show opens with "Kellyoke," where Clarkson showcases her vocal ability by covering a popular song.
- 2024: After the astonishing success of Cowboy Carter and the country single "Texas Hold 'Em," fans were shocked when Beyoncé was not nominated for any Country Music Awards. The snubs can't hide the fact that Beyoncé dominated the country charts all year long, making history as the first Black woman to do so.
Sep. 9, 2007, was undoubtedly a cultural milestone in VMA history — in more ways than one.