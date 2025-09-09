This Day in Top 40 History: September 9

On Sept. 9, 2017, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber spent another week at No. 1 with their song "Despacito." The sultry, bilingual hit is currently the most-streamed song of all time. "Despacito" held the record for the most views on YouTube for three years before "Baby Shark Dance" surpassed it with over 15 billion. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 9.