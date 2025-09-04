Colorado State University Rolls Out Spanish Class Using Taylor Swift’s Music

Starting Summer 2025, Colorado State will teach Spanish through a fresh lens: Taylor Swift's music. The online class costs $1,428 and gives three credits to students who sign up for Spanish for Swiftie Purposes (Taylor's Version).

Students will study Swift's lyrics in translation, match them with Spanish musicians' works, and see how she influences the lives of her Spanish-speaking fans. You can see the Spanish for Swiftie Purposes (Taylor's Version) course details on CSU's official website.

Professor Alyssia Miller de Rutte, the mind behind this new course, said to CSU's student newspaper, The Collegian: "The students were definitely more engaged than some other classes I've taught, especially online, because I think they were so interested in the content. I had so much fun reading and grading because you could hear — even though it's mostly written — you could hear their excitement.”

The class mixes Swift's album releases and tours with current events. Through her music, students pick up common Spanish words and phrases. The class also shows how short songs can turn into powerful teaching tools that stick in students' minds.

"You really get to dive into how people think across cultures, and you can't really get that without knowing the language. I think what's fun about using lyrics and music is it opens the mind, like a window, to other countries and cultures and other points of view," Miller de Rutte stated.

But not everyone backs this teaching style. Mark Bauerlein, a senior editor from First Things, criticized it sharply: "There is no better sign of the sad state of the humanities than the effort to appeal to 18-year-olds with the mass culture they imbibe hourly," he told The College Fix.

“The departments know that they need to boost enrollments, which have been steadily dropping — foreign language majors of any kind amount to less than one percent of the whole — and they're going about it in exactly the wrong way,” the former Professor said, expressing that language and literature programs have fallen below original standards.

CSU isn't the first institution to adopt this learning style, as Taylor Swift-themed classes have spread to other schools. The University of Cincinnati teaches Philosophy (Taylor's Version)." At the University of Kansas, students can pick between The Academic Lore of Taylor Swift and The Sociology of Taylor Swift. Each class takes a unique spin on the "Love Story" singer's work.

Miller de Rutte backs her methods. She points out that teachers must try new things and connect with students where they are to help them learn best.