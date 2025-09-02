Colman Domingo Responds to Criticism After Appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Tears’ Music Video

Colman Domingo proves he cannot only slay in drag; he can also serve sass back. Domingo, who appeared in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” video channeling a The Rocky Horror Picture Show vibe, recently received heat for his portrayal. But Colman wasn’t having any of that drama. He hopped on X to set the hater straight.

Colman Domingo Fires Back

People reported that one social media user didn’t like Domingo’s appearance in the music video, dressed in drag. The comment reads, “Hollywood ain’t s---. Colman Domingo is a solid actor. He’s gay as well, so I figured he’d be highly backed. But nope! Guess he was too manly even for a gay man. Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s video, huh? Bulls---!”

The Sing Sing actor replied nonchalantly, “It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down, brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. 'We are born naked and everything else is drag.' Suits, t-shirts, dresses. All drag.”

Domingo posted on his Instagram account behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot and a short clip of the music video. He captioned it with “When @sabrinacarpenter calls, you play. #tears #mansbestfriend” with a red heart emoji.

What’s Next for Him?

Domingo will portray Joe Jackson in the 2026 musical biopic Michael about the life of singer Michael Jackson. He will co-star with Jaafar Jackson, the singer’s nephew, who plays the titular role. He is also set to appear in a Steven Spielberg movie with Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Josh O’Connor, Wyatt Russell, and Eve Hewson.