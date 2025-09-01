This Day in Top 40 History: September 1

Sept. 1 has been a big day in Top 40 music history throughout the decades. From the release of hit songs to the birth of a K-Pop star, here are some of the most significant events from this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

No matter how long it takes to reach No. 1, it's an achievement that takes an artist's career to the next level:

1984: After 25 years as a musician, Tina Turner finally reached the pinnacle with "What's Love Got to Do with It." The song inspired the title of her biopic, won her multiple GRAMMY Awards, and was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

After 25 years as a musician, Tina Turner finally reached the pinnacle with "What's Love Got to Do with It." The song inspired the title of her biopic, won her multiple GRAMMY Awards, and was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. 2002: Coldplay reached No. 2 in the U.K. with their LP A Rush Of Blood To The Head. The album was a global success, earning the band their second GRAMMY for Best Alternative Album.

Cultural Milestones

All our favorite artists are human too — these moments remind us of that:

1997: Jungkook from BTS was born on this day. Since that fateful day, he has enjoyed success by becoming part of the first Korean act to top the charts in the U.S. — and the fastest group since The Beatles to have four No. 1 albums.

Jungkook from BTS was born on this day. Since that fateful day, he has enjoyed success by becoming part of the first Korean act to top the charts in the U.S. — and the fastest group since The Beatles to have four No. 1 albums. 2016: In Feltham, west London, a plaque was added to Freddie Mercury's family home. It was the home he lived in after his family emigrated from Zanzibar in 1964.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There's always a story behind live recordings and performances:

1973: Paul and Linda McCartney began recording tracks for the upcoming Wings album, Band On The Run, while in Nigeria. They collaborated with Denny Laine on the album, which was released later that year.

Paul and Linda McCartney began recording tracks for the upcoming Wings album, Band On The Run, while in Nigeria. They collaborated with Denny Laine on the album, which was released later that year. 1980: Fleetwood Mac wrapped up their tour with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. As the concert came to an end, Lindsay Buckingham announced to the crowd that the band would be taking a hiatus, which lasted until 1982.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is always changing, and every musician adapts in their own way:

2011: Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong was kicked off of a Southwest Airline flight for sagging his pants. Social media had a field day, causing Southwest to issue an apology.

Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong was kicked off of a Southwest Airline flight for sagging his pants. Social media had a field day, causing Southwest to issue an apology. 2023: Jimmy Buffet of "Margaritaville" fame passed away at the age of 76. Aside from his most memorable track, Buffet had five other Top 40 hits, including "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and "Knee Deep" with the Zac Brown Band.